Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named 2020 Legal Eagles by Franchise Times

NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shareholders Alan R. Greenfield, David W. Oppenheim, and Breton H. Permesly, and Of Counsel Felicia N. Soler at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been named 2020 "Legal Eagles" by Franchise Times.

According to Franchise Times, "Legal Eagles" are nominated by their peers and clients. The annual list includes lawyers who provide outstanding service to the client and the industry.

Greenfield, a shareholder in the firm's Chicago and Miami offices, concentrates his practice on international and domestic franchising, licensing, and distribution matters, and has helped clients with transactions throughout the U.S. and in excess of 60 countries throughout the world. He works with both experienced and startup franchise companies in structuring franchise programs and drafting franchise-related documents, and counsels franchisors and manufacturers on everyday compliance and other franchise or distributor-related issues. This is the seventh year Greenfield has been recognized as a "Legal Eagle."

Oppenheim, a shareholder in the firm's New Jersey and New York offices, advises both emerging and mature companies with respect to planning, structuring, and implementing national and international franchise, distribution, and licensing programs. He also handles franchise-related mergers and acquisitions and sophisticated financing transactions on behalf of his clients. Additionally, he regularly counsels clients on complex franchise and distributor relationship issues and disputes. Oppenheim has been recognized as a "Legal Eagle" for 15 years. In 2015, he was inducted into Franchise Times Hall of Fame for making the "Legal Eagle" list for 10 consecutive years.

Permesly, a shareholder in the firm's New York office, concentrates his practice on domestic and international franchising, licensing, and distribution matters. He represents existing franchise industry leaders as well as cutting edge startup concepts in a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, fast food and quick service concepts, retail hospitality, and leisure. Permesly also acts as a trusted advisor to private equity concerns and investors buying and selling franchise systems. This is the seventh year Permesly has been recognized as a "Legal Eagle."

Soler, of counsel in the firm's Westchester County office, concentrates her practice primarily in the areas of franchise, distribution, and licensing law, and general corporate law. She advises emerging and mature companies with respect to planning, structuring, and implementing national and international franchise, distribution, and licensing programs; drafting franchise agreements, ancillary agreements, and franchise disclosure documents; securing registration of franchise offerings in the United States and abroad; implementing compliance programs and system-wide standards; and advising complex franchise relationship issues and disputes. This is the seventh year Soler has been recognized as a "Legal Eagle."

About Greenberg Traurig's Franchise & Distribution Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Franchise & Distribution Practice represents domestic and international mature and emerging franchisors, licensors, and distributors in virtually all aspects of their businesses. With franchise and distribution-focused transactional, regulatory, M&A, and litigation experience, the team has a thorough understanding of the legal and business issues involving franchise, license, and distribution companies.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP