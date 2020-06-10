Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized as Top 100 Lawyers for Latin America by Latinvex

MIAMI, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Tomás Leonard and Oscar Stephens have been recognized by Latinvex on the 2020 list of "Latin America's Top 100 Lawyers."

The editorial and research staff of Latinvex selects leading attorneys from international law firms that are recognized for their legal experience and work in Latin America. The annual list considers multiple criteria including recent track record on major deals, prominence of the firm in Latin America, and rankings by third parties such as Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Refinitiv, according to Latinvex.

Leonard, an International Arbitration & Litigation shareholder in the firm's Washington, D.C. office, focuses his practice on international arbitration and international litigation covering foreign direct investments (FDI) worldwide.

Stephens, a member of the firm's Latin America Practice and a shareholder in the New York office, represents issuers, borrowers, underwriters, arrangers, placement agents, investors, and lenders in a wide variety of multi-currency financing transactions.

About Greenberg Traurig's International Arbitration & Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's International Arbitration & Litigation Practice assists clients in navigating international conflicts, whether conducting high-stakes litigation or transnational arbitration, enforcing foreign judgments and arbitral awards, or designing creative procedures and contract provisions to minimize disputes or resolve them as efficiently as possible.

About Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice: Greenberg Traurig's award-winning Latin America Practice draws on resources from our offices around the world, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of lawyers to help clients identify business opportunities in Latin America. The team, which includes lawyers who have been chief legal officers at major multinational companies, has wide-ranging experience representing U.S. and international clients who do business in Latin America, as well as advising Latin American clients on their business ventures in the United States. The firm's experience throughout the region enables the team to offer clients local knowledge and resources in the legal aspects of market opportunities, investments, financing, access to capital markets, governmental strategies, or international dispute resolution.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, P.A.