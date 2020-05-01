+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++-w-
01.05.2020

Greenberg Traurig continues strategic growth and bolsters Tax team with senior associate Paul Schouten

AMSTERDAM, May 01, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP welcomes senior associate Paul Schouten, expanding its Tax Team in Amsterdam.

Schouten focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and international tax law. He previously worked for Houthoff and KPMG. Schouten worked in Japan from 2015 to 2016.

His arrival is in line with Greenberg Traurig's strategy to expand areas key to client needs. Recently, the Amsterdam office announced the addition of a finance team consisting of Sabine Schoute, Lilian Welling-Steffens and Linda Thonen, and the arrival of leading M&A and Private Equity attorneys Bas Vletter and Herald Jongen.

Greenberg Traurig Amsterdam
Greenberg Traurig Amsterdam is an integrated part of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, an international law firm with more than 2,200 attorneys, tax specialists and civil-law notaries, with 41 offices throughout the world.

Website - LinkedIn - Twitter

 

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP

