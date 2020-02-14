Greenberg Traurig Continues Strategic Growth of New Jersey Office

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is deepening its capabilities in New Jersey with the addition of Galit Kierkut in the Labor & Employment and Litigation Practices, and Paul Schafhauser in the Litigation Practice. Both join the office as shareholders.

"The addition of Galit and Paul speaks to the firm's commitment to proactively address the needs of our clients locally and globally. Galit is known for her representation of employers in court and before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and various Departments of Labor. Paul regularly advises businesses on commercial disputes throughout New York and New Jersey, in state and federal courts," said Philip R. Sellinger and David Jay, co-managing shareholders of the firm's New Jersey office.

"We are excited to welcome Galit to Greenberg Traurig. Her depth of experience in protecting employers' confidential information, both in and out of court, is greatly beneficial to our Labor & Employment Practice and her addition reflects the firm's continued commitment to strategically growing the practice. There is no doubt that Galit's reputation as a top litigator in New Jersey as well as her skills and experience are a value-add for our clients and colleagues, and her presence certainly enhances the Greenberg Traurig brand in the labor and employment space," said practice Co-Chair Jim Boudreau.

Kierkut focuses her practice in the areas of restrictive covenant, unfair competition, and trade secret counseling and litigation. In addition, she assists clients in matters relating to employment discrimination, harassment, whistleblowing, employee leave and accommodation, and complex commercial litigation.

"Greenberg Traurig's global platform, collaborative culture, and well-rooted presence in New Jersey, perfectly aligns with my wide-ranging experience and will give me the opportunity to continue to grow my practice," Kierkut said.

"Greenberg Traurig's Global Litigation Practice is proud to welcome an attorney of Paul's caliber and reputation to the firm and our practice. Paul is a stellar attorney who is highly regarded in the legal community. He adds great experience and depth to our team in New Jersey and nationally," noted practice Co-Chairs Lori Cohen and Jeff Scott.

Schafhauser is an experienced trial litigator and appellate attorney who focuses his practice on complex commercial and contractual disputes involving real estate, insurance, intellectual property, and business dissolutions.

"Greenberg Traurig's reputation in New Jersey, as well as the opportunity to bring my clients the resources of more than 2200 lawyers throughout 41 offices around the world, made this firm the right choice for me as I begin the next chapter of my career," Schafhauser said.

About Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey Office: Established in 2002, Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office has grown to approximately 75 attorneys practicing in the areas of Complex Commercial and Class Action Litigation, Hatch-Waxman Litigation, Corporate, Restructuring & Bankruptcy, Construction Law, Franchise & Distribution, Immigration & Compliance, Intellectual Property & Technology, Labor & Employment, Real Estate, Tax, and Private Wealth Services. As a significant contributor to the firm's international platform, the New Jersey office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys who provide legal advice to international, national, and local business and technology clients. The team offers clients both the dedication and responsiveness of a local firm with the combined know-how and geographic reach of a global law firm.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

