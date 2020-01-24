Greenberg Traurig Grows Brazil Focused Capabilities with the Addition of Giovanni Biscardi

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has increased its Brazil and cross border transaction capabilities with the addition of Giovanni Biscardi as a shareholder in the firm's New York office and as a foreign legal consultant in the firm's Miami office. Biscardi joins Greenberg Traurig from Carlton Fields, where he was a former member of the firm's Board of Directors.

Biscardi, who focuses on mergers and acquisitions, and corporate matters, including commercial and financing agreements, also is the former managing partner of the Rio de Janeiro office of Brazilian law firm Machado, Meyer, Sendacz & Opice. He has joined Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice, where he assists U.S. clients in structuring their investments throughout Latin America and has a long track record of handling complex cross-border transactions for Fortune 500 companies and private equity funds. He also assists foreign individuals and entities with their investments in the United States.

"We are very pleased to welcome Giovanni to the firm," said Marc M. Rossell, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice. "His in-depth experience leading transactions internationally will certainly be an asset to many of our clients who do business globally. Coupled with our New York-based shareholder Ross Kaufman, who is well-known to clients for his work in Brazil, and our recent addition of Arnaldo C. Rego, Jr. as Of Counsel in Miami, our Latin America Practice is now more prepared than ever before to assist clients, especially in matters involving business in Brazil."

Biscardi has wide-ranging experience handling legal work related to business transactions in numerous international jurisdictions, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, Italy, and Spain.

"As Brazil and other Latin American markets see continued economic growth, there will be numerous opportunities for both inbound and outbound investment," said Yosbel A. Ibarra, co-managing shareholder of the firm's Miami office and a member of the Latin America Practice. "Giovanni's significant knowledge of the economic and business climate in Brazil and other jurisdictions provides Greenberg Traurig clients with a valuable resource as they evaluate their global investment decisions."

Biscardi received his J.D. from Universidade Candido Mendes, an M.B.A. from Escola de Magistratura do Estado do Rio de Janeiro, and an LL.M. in International and Comparative Law from the George Washington University School of Law. He is licensed to practice law in New York and Brazil, is a Certified Foreign Legal Consultant in Florida, and speaks fluent Portuguese and Spanish, as well as conversational Italian.

"While the advantages of Greenberg Traurig's global platform are well-known, I was particularly impressed by the firm's collaborative culture and am very excited to be joining its highly respected Latin America team," Biscardi said. "The markets in Brazil and elsewhere in Latin America are very appealing to foreign investors at the moment, so we are seeing an increased amount of interest in the region both from companies located internationally and domestically."

About Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice: Greenberg Traurig's award-winning Latin America Practice draws on resources from our offices around the world, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of lawyers to help clients identify business opportunities in Latin America. The team, which includes lawyers who have been chief legal officers at major multinational companies, has wide-ranging experience representing U.S. and international clients who do business in Latin America, as well as advising Latin American clients on their business ventures in the United States. The firm's experience throughout the region enables the team to offer clients local knowledge and resources in the legal aspects of market opportunities, investments, financing, access to capital markets, governmental strategies, or international dispute resolution.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2100 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

