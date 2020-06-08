Greenberg Traurig Launches Workplace Safety Review Podcast

MCLEAN, Va., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has launched its Workplace Safety Review podcast, which is available on the firm's website, as well as on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify. Michael T. Taylor, shareholder and chair of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) group, is the host and will interview various workplace safety experts from across the industry to discuss different aspects of workplace safety and best practices for employers.

In the first episode, Taylor interviews John Howard, director at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. Their discussion addresses the realities of workplace safety in the face of COVID-19, including the difficulty of determining whether the virus is in the workplace, OSHA/NIOSH/CDC guidance regarding how to protect employees returning to work, personal protective equipment, the feasibility and enforcement of social distancing, as well as other aspects of returning to work that employers may be considering.

"GT's Workplace Safety Review podcast will serve as a resource to inform listeners about OSHA law across a broad range of industries. The purpose of the podcast is to ensure that listeners have their fingers on the pulse of what's going on regarding timely workplace safety and health topics," said Taylor. "That is particularly relevant now more than ever as we are all navigating our new normal of living and working during a global pandemic."

Taylor focuses his practice exclusively on representing employers regarding OSHA and Chemical Safety Board matters across the country. Over the last 18 years, he has defended scores of employers during enforcement litigation before federal OSHA, Cal-OSHA, SC-OSHA, WA-DOSH, as well as other state plan states. Many of these representations have involved a significant injury, fatality, or catastrophic event in the workplace.

