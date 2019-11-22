Greenberg Traurig, LLP Named Law Firm of the Year by REFI

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was recognized as Real Estate Fund Intelligence (REFI) news service's 2019 Law Firm of the Year in the Advisory Firm category. The award was announced during the REFI U.S. Awards ceremony in New York City.

"We are proud to receive this recognition as a leader in the real estate industry," said Real Estate Practice Co-Chairs Robert J. Ivanhoe, Corey E. Light, and Richard J. Giusto in a joint statement. "Being selected as the winner of this award is not only an honor, it's also a testament to our hardworking team of real estate attorneys who are motivated and committed to delivering quality service to our clients."

REFI, a premium news and information service for real estate fund managers, notes that the awards honor real estate private equity funds and service providers for exceptional performance and overall excellence in the past year.

Greenberg Traurig real estate deals that resulted in this REFI recognition include the following recent representative transactions:

Representation of Square Mile Capital Management in connection with the acquisition, assemblage, and ground-up development of One Chicago Square, a 76-story, 1.5 million-square-foot mixed-use tower occupying a full city block in Chicago, IL , consisting of 700 residential rental units, 70 residential condominium units, 200,000 square feet of retail space, and 50,000 square feet of office space (all approximations). Square Mile invested approximately $250 million of an aggregate $800 million capitalization, which investment was structured as preferred equity and mezzanine debt.

Representation of Spruce Capital Partners in connection with the $1 billion+ mezzanine loan acquisition, foreclosure, and recapitalization of New York City's 111 West 57th Street, also known as the Steinway Tower. When completed, Steinway Tower is projected to stand 1,428 feet tall and be the second tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere.

Representation of Albertsons Companies Inc. in connection with the $1 billion sale and leaseback of approximately 100 stores located throughout the United States.

Representation of Invesco in the closing of a $750 million apartment portfolio consisting of five multifamily sites located in New York City owned by AvalonBay Companies. The transaction involves the recapitalization of AvalonBay Companies and new acquisition financing and bond financing.

Representation of KBS Real Estate Investment Trust on its recent sale of a 3.4 million-square-foot portfolio of 11 U.S. office properties for $1.2 billion.

. Representation of buyer/developer in a $465 million acquisition and/or long-term ground lease of current headquarters for the City of Miami in Downtown, Miami , redevelopment of the city's headquarter site, and construction of headquarters for the City of Miami in another location within the city. The city's existing headquarters (to be purchased by Adler Group) will ultimately be demolished and redeveloped as a large-scale mixed-use development on the Miami River with the developer's adjacent site.

About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice:

The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 400 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.

