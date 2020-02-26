Greenberg Traurig London Continues its Strategic Expansion with Return of Clive Jones

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clive Jones is returning to global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP as a shareholder in the firm's Tax and Real Estate Funds practices in its London office. Jones focuses on tax and structuring advice in relation to U.K. and international transactions, funds, and investment structures, primarily in the real estate and financial services sectors. He was most recently head of the U.K. Tax Practice at DLA Piper.

"Clive returns at an exciting time for the London office and the firm, as we focus on the elevation of our excellence, our value proposition and our culture, not simply our headcount. The growth in London and throughout our 41 offices, five in Europe which collectively contain over 350 lawyers, built on the foundation of our strong U.S. core of 31 locations, is the result of the trust clients place in our lawyers and experienced practitioners, and a recognition of the high level of quality inherent in our one-firm-one-culture approach to the delivery of excellence in legal services," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig's Executive Chairman. "We have just closed on another record year of revenue and profits and there is a great energy and enthusiasm across our firm. We distinguish ourselves by a strong culture of local empowerment to do what our clients need: the delivery of value every day and the constant elevation of the calibre and consistency of our excellence across the Greenberg Traurig family worldwide.

Jones first joined Greenberg Traurig in 2017 as the firm seized opportunities presented by changes in world economies, technology, and client demands, and moved forward its strategic objectives in several of its core practices by adding more than a half dozen highly regarded shareholders and related teams to its London office. The bulk of this group, including Jones, joined from the London offices of King & Wood Mallesons (KWM). Jones has been a corporate tax lawyer for more than 20 years, starting his career at Clifford Chance in 1993.

Greenberg Traurig's London office now has more than 85 lawyers, consisting of a large Corporate Practice, including Banking & Financial Services, Capital Markets, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Private Equity; a significant Real Estate practice; and with Litigation and Tax rounding out the team. Firmwide, Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice, including M&A and Private Equity lawyers, has added more than 330 lawyers since 2015. Its global Real Estate Practice also grew significantly with the addition of more than 80 lawyers in Europe and more than 215 globally since 2015. The global Tax Practice has grown by approximately 40 in the same period.

"These groups collaborate strategically, on a global scale, as the intersection of the tax, real estate, corporate and capital markets, and related practices present new opportunities and challenges for clients. And they do so in an environment that is respectful, empowering, collaborative, nonpolitical, and merit-based," said Steven Cowins, a Private Equity shareholder in the firm's London office, who joined Greenberg Traurig with the group from KWM along with Jones.

"There is a great energy to the firm right now regarding how we address client needs as one team, the robust future of our capabilities, and our focus on excellence. Having Clive re-join us adds to the excitement within the London office, Europe in general, and within the teams who are on the front lines of meeting clients' diverse, complex, and very global needs with experience, focus on value, innovation, and real-world solutions," said Fiona M. Adams, managing shareholder of the London office and co-chair of the global Corporate Practice.

"I look forward to rejoining my colleagues at Greenberg Traurig and continuing to develop my practice in coordination with the expanding global Tax, Real Estate, and Corporate teams, and the London office leadership," Jones said. "Their approach and resulting gains are nothing short of impressive."

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has 2200 lawyers in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

