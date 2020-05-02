Greenberg Traurig Recognized in Chambers USA 2020 Guide

NEW YORK, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorneys and practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been recognized in The Chambers USA 2020 Guide. According to its website, Chambers and Partners, a UK-based publisher, selects attorneys and practice areas for inclusion based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients around the world. More than 150 of the firm's attorneys were recognized in the 2020 Guide, in addition to more than 40 of the firm's practices across 20 regions.

In the USA Guide, attorneys and practice areas are ranked by placement in "bands," with Band 1 being the highest placement. Attorneys can also be designated as a "Star Individual," "Eminent Practitioner," "Senior Statespeople," "Up and Coming," "Star Associate," or "Associates to Watch" by market and practice.

The following attorneys are recognized in special designations, in addition to any other rankings and mentions:

Star Individuals



Lori G. Cohen (Product Liability & Mass Torts, USA – Nationwide) is vice chair of the firm, co-chair of Global Litigation, chair of the firm's Trial Practice Group, as well as chair of the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice. This is the second year she is recognized as a Star Individual.

Eminent Practitioners



Dennis J. Block (Corporate/M&A, New York ) is senior chairman of the Global Corporate M&A Practice and a shareholder in the New York office. He has been named an eminent practitioner since 2014.

Senior Statespeople



Rebecca Lynne Burnham (Real Estate, Arizona ) is an of counsel in the Phoenix office and this is the first year that she is recognized as a senior statesman.

Up and Coming



Katie Molloy (Labor & Employment, Florida ) is a shareholder in the Tampa office.

Associates to Watch



Christopher T. Turek (Corporate/M&A & Private Equity, District of Columbia ) is an associate in the Washington, D.C. office.

In addition to being recognized as a Star Individual, Cohen is recognized in the Spotlight Table for Product Liability: Pharmaceutical, USA – Nationwide. This is the 13th consecutive year Cohen has been highlighted in the Spotlight Table for Product Liability: Pharmaceutical.

Nationwide, Greenberg Traurig was recognized in 12 practice areas:



Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded

Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)

Environment

Franchising

Gaming & Licensing

Immigration

Leisure & Hospitality

Native American Law

Product Liability & Mass Torts

Real Estate

Retail

Additionally, Greenberg Traurig was recognized in the areas listed below at the state level in various markets:



Banking & Finance

Banking & Finance: Public Finance

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Construction

Corporate/Commercial

Corporate/M&A

Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded

Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

Environment

Gaming & Licensing

Healthcare

Immigration

Insurance

Intellectual Property

Labor & Employment

Litigation: Appellate

Litigation: General Commercial

Litigation: General Commercial: Highly Regarded

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Real Estate

Real Estate: Mainly Dirt

Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use

Tax

Below is the full listing of Greenberg Traurig attorneys ranked in the 2020 USA Guide in the following markets and practice areas:



Emilio J. Alvarez-Farré, Florida , Banking & Finance: Transactional

, Banking & Finance: Transactional M. Adel Aslani-Far, New York , Corporate/M&A

, Corporate/M&A Stephen Baird , Minnesota , Intellectual Property

, , Intellectual Property Kerri L. Barsh , Florida , Environment

, , Environment Michael J. Baum , Illinois , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Christopher L. Bell , Texas, Environment

, Texas, Environment Donn A. Beloff , Florida , Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

, , Corporate/M&A & Private Equity Sean W. Bezark , Illinois , Environment: Mainly Transactional

, , Environment: Mainly Transactional Charles S. Birenbaum , California , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Brian H. Blaney , Arizona , Corporate/M&A

, , Corporate/M&A Dennis J. Block , New York , Corporate/M&A

, , Corporate/M&A Warren S. Bloom , Florida , Banking & Finance: Public Finance

, , Banking & Finance: Public Finance Theodore I. Blum , Georgia , Corporate/M&A

, , Corporate/M&A Thomas J. Bond , Texas , Insurance: Regulation

, , Insurance: Regulation Michael J. Bonner , Nevada , Corporate/Commercial

, , Corporate/Commercial James N. Boudreau , Pennsylvania , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Frank Bradley , Texas , Banking & Finance

, , Banking & Finance Timothy W. Bratcher , Georgia , Banking & Finance

, , Banking & Finance Alan J. Brody , New Jersey , Bankruptcy/Restructuring

, , Bankruptcy/Restructuring Burt Bruton , Florida , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Rebecca Lynne Burnham , Arizona , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Trevor J. Chaplick , District of Columbia , Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

, , Corporate/M&A & Private Equity Michael J. Cherniga , Florida , Healthcare

, , Healthcare Jeffrey A. Chester , USA - Nationwide, Projects: Power & Renewables: Transactional

, - Nationwide, Projects: Power & Renewables: Transactional Francis A. Citera , USA - Nationwide, Product Liability: Consumer Class Actions

, - Nationwide, Product Liability: Consumer Class Actions Mark A. Clayton ; Nevada and USA - Nationwide; Gaming & Licensing

; and - Nationwide; Gaming & Licensing Lori G. Cohen ; Georgia : Litigation – General Commercial; USA – Nationwide: Litigation – Trial Lawyers, Product Liability & Mass Torts, Product Liability: Pharmaceutical

; : Litigation – General Commercial; – Nationwide: Litigation – Trial Lawyers, Product Liability & Mass Torts, Product Liability: Pharmaceutical Joseph F. Coniglio , Texas , Healthcare

, , Healthcare Jay L. Cooper , California , Media & Entertainment: Transactional: Mainly Talent

, , Media & Entertainment: Transactional: Mainly Talent David A. Coulson , Florida , Litigation: General Commercial

, , Litigation: General Commercial Cindy J.K. Davis , Georgia , Banking & Finance

, , Banking & Finance Jaret L. Davis , Florida , Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

, , Corporate/M&A & Private Equity James J. DeCarlo , New Jersey , Intellectual Property

, , Intellectual Property Albert A. del Castillo , Florida , Banking & Finance: Public Finance

, , Banking & Finance: Public Finance Jean M. DeLuca , Massachusetts , Banking & Finance: Public Finance

, , Banking & Finance: Public Finance Karl G. Dial , Texas , Litigation: Securities

, , Litigation: Securities Lucia A. Dougherty , Florida , Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use

, , Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use Dominic E. Draye , Arizona , Litigation: Appellate

, , Litigation: Appellate Brian L. Duffy , Colorado , Litigation: General Commercial

, , Litigation: General Commercial Jared E. Dwyer , Florida , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

, , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations David J. Dykeman , Massachusetts , Intellectual Property

, , Intellectual Property Richard A. Edlin , New York , Litigation: General Commercial

, , Litigation: General Commercial Troy A. Eid ; Colorado : Environment; USA – Nationwide: Native American Law

; : Environment; – Nationwide: Native American Law Robert C. Epstein , New Jersey , Construction

, , Construction Iris Escarra , Florida , Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use

, , Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use Orlando L. Evora , Florida , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Kristine J. Feher , New Jersey , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Mark E. Ferrario , Nevada , Litigation: General Commercial

, , Litigation: General Commercial G. Michelle Ferreira , California , Tax

, , Tax Richard J. Fidei , Florida , Insurance

, , Insurance Bruce Fischer , California , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Michael T. Fishman , Illinois , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Steven Fleissig , New Jersey , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Joseph Z. Fleming , Florida , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Carl A. Fornaris ; Florida ; Banking & Finance: Regulatory and Banking & Finance: Transactional

; ; Banking & Finance: Regulatory and Banking & Finance: Transactional Mark R. Galis , Illinois , Intellectual Property

, , Intellectual Property John F. Gibbons , Illinois , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

, , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Richard J. Giusto , Florida , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Jodi R. Goodheart , Nevada , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Matthew B. Gorson , Florida , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Jacqueline Greenberg Vogt , New Jersey , Construction

, , Construction Alan R. Greenfield , USA - Nationwide, Franchising

, - Nationwide, Franchising Edward S. Hershfield , Massachusetts , Real Estate

, , Real Estate John B. Hutton III , Florida , Bankruptcy/Restructuring

, , Bankruptcy/Restructuring Harold N. Iselin , New York , Healthcare

, , Healthcare Robert J. Ivanhoe ; USA – Nationwide: Real Estate; New York : Real Estate – Mainly Dirt

; – Nationwide: Real Estate; : Real Estate – Mainly Dirt John C. Jeppsen , Nevada , Corporate/Commercial

, , Corporate/Commercial Robert C. Jones , USA - Nationwide, Government Relations

, - Nationwide, Government Relations Kate Kalmykov , New York , Immigration

, , Immigration Robert S. Kant , Arizona , Corporate/M&A

, , Corporate/M&A Barbara T. Kaplan , USA - Nationwide, Tax: Controversy

, - Nationwide, Tax: Controversy Roger B. Kaplan , New Jersey , Litigation: General Commercial

, , Litigation: General Commercial Fred E. Karlinsky , Florida , Insurance

, , Insurance Joel A. Katz , Georgia , Intellectual Property

, , Intellectual Property Gregory W. Kehoe , Florida , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

, , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Galit Kierkut, New Jersey , Labor & Employment

, Labor & Employment Gary S. Kleinman , New York , Real Estate: Mainly Dirt

, , Real Estate: Mainly Dirt Michael N. Kreitzer , Florida , Litigation: General Commercial

, , Litigation: General Commercial David B. Kurzweil , Georgia , Bankruptcy/Restructuring

, , Bankruptcy/Restructuring Wendy Johnson Lario , New Jersey , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Nancy B. Lash , Florida , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Gregory K. Lawrence , USA - Nationwide, Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)

, - Nationwide, Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation) James R. Leahy , Texas , Litigation: General Commercial

, , Litigation: General Commercial Kimberly S. LeCompte , Florida , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Peter H. Lieberman , Illinois , Corporate/M&A

, , Corporate/M&A Corey E. Light , Illinois , Real Estate

, , Real Estate David Long-Daniels , Georgia , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Kara L. MacCullough , Florida , Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

, , Corporate/M&A & Private Equity Bruce E. Macdonough , Arizona , Corporate/M&A

, , Corporate/M&A Jim Mace , Nevada , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Michael L. Malone , Texas, Healthcare

, Texas, Healthcare David Mandelbaum , Pennsylvania , Environment

, , Environment Bruce I. March , Florida , Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

, , Corporate/M&A & Private Equity Bradley L. Marsh , California , Tax: State and Local

, , Tax: State and Local Joel D. Maser , Florida , Tax

, , Tax Dwayne L. Mason , Texas, Intellectual Property

, Texas, Intellectual Property Terence P. McCourt , Massachusetts , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Richard C. McCrea, Jr. , Florida , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Ben McGuire , Massachusetts , Banking & Finance: Public Finance

, , Banking & Finance: Public Finance Scott Mendeloff , Illinois , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

, , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Scott Meza , Northern Virginia , Corporate/M&A

, , Corporate/M&A Nelson F. Migdal : USA – Nationwide: Leisure & Hospitality; Washington, D.C. : Real Estate

: – Nationwide: Leisure & Hospitality; : Real Estate Christopher H. Milton , Massachusetts, Real Estate

, Massachusetts, Real Estate Kenneth M. Minesinger , USA - Nationwide, Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)

, - Nationwide, Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation) Katie Molloy , Florida , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Michael G. Murphy P.E ., Florida , Construction

., , Construction Marc J. Musyl , Colorado , Corporate/M&A

, , Corporate/M&A Howard L. Nelson , USA - Nationwide, Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)

, - Nationwide, Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation) Christopher J. Neumann , Colorado , Environment

, , Environment Jon T. Neumann ; Arizona ; Insurance and Litigation: General Commercial

; ; Insurance and Litigation: General Commercial Kent Newsome , Texas , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Neil Oberfeld , Colorado , Real Estate

, , Real Estate David W. Oppenheim , USA - Nationwide, Franchising

, - Nationwide, Franchising Renée W. O'Rourke, Colorado , Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation David G. Palmer , Colorado , Litigation: General Commercial

, , Litigation: General Commercial Nancy A. Peterman , Illinois , Bankruptcy/Restructuring

, , Bankruptcy/Restructuring Sanford C. Presant , California , Tax

, , Tax Laura Siegel Rabinowitz , USA - Nationwide, International Trade: Customs

, - Nationwide, International Trade: Customs Stephen L. Rabinowitz , New York , Real Estate: Mainly Dirt

, , Real Estate: Mainly Dirt Laura Foote Reiff ; District of Columbia and USA - Nationwide; Immigration

; and - Nationwide; Immigration Barry Richard ; Florida ; Litigation: Appellate and Litigation: General Commercial

; ; Litigation: Appellate and Litigation: General Commercial Bobby Rosenbloum , Georgia , Intellectual Property

, , Intellectual Property Tina M. Ross , Texas , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Michelle Rowe Hallsten , California , Corporate/M&A

, , Corporate/M&A Jay Ruby , Georgia , Immigration

, , Immigration Steven C. Russo , New York , Environment

, , Environment Martha A. Sabol , USA - Nationwide, Gaming & Licensing

, - Nationwide, Gaming & Licensing Doreen U. Saia , New York , Energy: State Regulatory & Wholesale Electric Market

, , Energy: State Regulatory & Wholesale Electric Market Gary A. Saul , Florida , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Elliot H. Scherker , Florida , Litigation: Appellate

, , Litigation: Appellate Barry J. Schindler , New Jersey , Intellectual Property

, , Intellectual Property Ozzie A. Schindler , Florida , Tax

, , Tax Benjamin Schladweiler , Delaware , Intellectual Property

, , Intellectual Property Martha J. Schoonover ; District of Columbia and USA - Nationwide; Immigration

; and - Nationwide; Immigration Jay A. Segal , New York , Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use

, , Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use Philip R. Sellinger , New Jersey , Litigation: General Commercial

, , Litigation: General Commercial Barry Senterfitt , Texas , Insurance: Regulation

, , Insurance: Regulation Francis J. Serbaroli , New York , Healthcare

, , Healthcare Keith Shapiro , Illinois , Bankruptcy/Restructuring

, , Bankruptcy/Restructuring Richard A. Sirus , Chicago , Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

, , Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation Louis Smith , New Jersey , Litigation: General Commercial

, , Litigation: General Commercial Howard J. Steinberg , California , Bankruptcy/Restructuring

, , Bankruptcy/Restructuring Jonathan L. Sulds , New York , Labor & Employment

, , Labor & Employment Michael J. Sullivan ; USA – Nationwide, Leisure & Hospitality; Florida : Outside Miami, Real Estate

; – Nationwide, Leisure & Hospitality; : Outside Miami, Real Estate Alan N. Sutin , Florida , Intellectual Property

, , Intellectual Property Michael J. Thomas , Florida , Construction

, , Construction Christopher T. Turek , District of Columbia , Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

, , Corporate/M&A & Private Equity Daniel J. Tyukody , California , Litigation: Securities

, , Litigation: Securities Gregg R. Vermeys , Nevada , Real Estate

, , Real Estate Diane E. Vuocolo , Pennsylvania , Bankruptcy/Restructuring

, , Bankruptcy/Restructuring Dale Wainwright , Texas , Litigation: Appellate

, , Litigation: Appellate Charles "Skip" Watson , Texas , Litigation: Appellate

, , Litigation: Appellate Jennifer Weddle , USA - Nationwide, Native American Law

, - Nationwide, Native American Law David B. Weinstein ; Florida ; Environment and Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

; ; Environment and Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations David E. Wells , Florida , Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

, , Corporate/M&A & Private Equity Quinn Williams , Arizona, Corporate/M&A

About Greenberg Traurig:

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,200 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law

