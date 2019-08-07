Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria Team Assists Custodia Valore in purchasing the pawn-broking business of Credito Valtellinese

MILAN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International M&A attorney Pietro Caliceti, a partner at Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria, led a multi-disciplinary team of attorneys who helped client Custodia Valore S.p.A. purchase the pawn-broking business of Credito Valtellinese, an Italian bank listed on the Milan stock exchange. Custodia Valore, an authorized financial intermediary supervised by Bank of Italy, is a subsidiary of the Austrian company Dorotheum, one of the world's oldest auction houses and pawnbrokers, founded in 1707 by Emperor Joseph I.

The transaction, which was signed on 6 August 2019, is valued at approximately 40 million euro. It is expected to consolidate Custodia Valore's position as European leader in the pawnbroking sector, achieved in 2018 through the acquisition of the business of UniCredit in a similar deal, also led by Caliceti. That deal was valued at approximately 145 million euro. The closing is expected to take place by the end of 2019 after the issuance of required regulatory approvals.

Caliceti is a negotiator and litigator on corporate and M&A matters. His clients include banks, private equity funds, and other financial institutions. His broad international experience includes negotiations in the United States, China, India, Hong Kong, England, Guernsey, Luxembourg, Germany, France, Austria, Spain, Greece, Poland, Lithuania, Slovakia, Israel, and Libya. Caliceti was a founding partner of one of the biggest firms in Italy and later ran his own firm for more than 10 years before joining Studio Santa Maria Legale, predecessor to Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria, the Milan office of global law firm, Greenberg Traurig.

Other members of the Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria team included in the M&A Practice Group associates Dante Campiverdi and Martina Badessi, and in the Antitrust Practice Group, partner Edoardo Gambaro and associates Francesco Mazzocchi and Pietro Missanelli.

About Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria: In 2019, Santa Maria Studio Legale Associato, a top Italy-based European law firm for more than 50 years, formalized its 15-plus-year strategic alliance with Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT), resulting in Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria (GTSM) in Milan, Italy. GT, founded in 1967, has more than 2000 attorneys in 41 offices in the United States, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. GTSM is comprised of approximately 50 highly sophisticated attorneys who work across business-focused markets and sectors.

Media Contact: Lourdes Brezo Martinez; 1-212-801-2131; martinezl@gtlaw.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenberg-traurig-santa-maria-team-assists-custodia-valore-in-purchasing-the-pawn-broking-business-of-credito-valtellinese-300898383.html

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig