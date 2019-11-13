Greenberg Traurig Sponsors 2019 Latin America Fashion Summit

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will sponsor the 2019 Latin America Fashion Summit (LAFS) set for Cartagena, Colombia, Nov. 12-15, 2019. LAFS seeks to elevate the regional fashion industry through this yearly meeting with various panels and workshops that bring together individuals involved in the industry.

Greenberg Traurig shareholders Danielle N. Garno and Gennette E. Faust and associate Caterina Cappellari, members of the firm's Fashion, Beauty & Luxury Goods Group, will host a workshop titled "Fashion Law" during the LAFS. The workshop will focus on legal issues affecting the fashion industry and what fashion business and designers should know about doing business in the United States.

Garno focuses her practice on issues faced by the fashion community, including, startup phase and commercial advice, intellectual property such as trademark and copyright infringement, social media marketing, advertising, and anti-counterfeiting, as well as employment and general business litigation. Garno also handles complex civil litigation matters with an emphasis on white-collar defense and fraud actions. Her white collar practice includes defending corporations against federal and state indictments, as well as internal investigations and negotiations with various federal and state agencies.

Faust focuses her practice on tax law, with a focus on international tax. She works with individuals to assist them with income tax, estate tax, expatriation and pre-immigration planning. She is also involved in the structuring of assets and investments for international clients.

Cappellari focuses her practice on employment-based immigration as well as nonimmigrant work and investor visa. She assists individuals and companies in creating strategies to bring key personnel to the United States through an array of visas such as H-1B "specialty occupations", TN Professionals (NAFTA); E-2 investor visas, L-1A/B visas for executives, managers and specialized knowledge professionals, and O visas for "extraordinary ability" personnel.

About Greenberg Traurig's Fashion, Beauty & Luxury Goods Group: As the fashion, beauty, and luxury goods industries transform to meet the demands of the digital age and an increasingly globalized economy, so do their legal needs. Greenberg Traurig's global cross-practice Fashion, Beauty & Luxury Goods team understands the legal and compliance challenges facing the industry and works with clients on strategies as creative and innovative as their products. As an extension of our top-ranked Retail group, the Fashion, Beauty & Luxury Goods attorneys have distilled broader industry knowledge and experience to work with some of the world's top apparel and accessory brands to create efficient business operations, develop and implement best practices, and increase profitability.

