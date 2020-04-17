Greenberg Traurig's Annette Jarvis Elected Secretary and Member of the Executive Committee of the American College of Bankruptcy

DENVER, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annette Jarvis, a shareholder in the Denver office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been elected secretary and member of the executive committee of the American College of Bankruptcy (ACB).

According to its website, ACB is an honorary public service association of United States and international insolvency professionals that is dedicated to enhancing professionalism, scholarship, and service in bankruptcy and insolvency law and practice.

"The College has a great future ahead of itself and I am immensely honored to be given the opportunity to serve as an officer and on the executive committee," Jarvis said, who was inducted into ACB in 2001. "I look forward to carrying out the College's mission and working alongside a remarkable group of professionals."

Jarvis and the newly elected leadership were voted in at ACB's annual March meeting. Officers and directors will serve a two-year term. Prior to the election, Jarvis served as a member of board of directors and a chair for the 10th circuit education committee.

Jarvis brings practical business sense to her representation of banks, financial institutions, and other parties on matters related to Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, out-of-court workouts, and cross-border insolvency cases. Her experience includes representing creditors, debtors, boards of directors, trustees, receivers, public bond holders, purchasers of distressed assets, indenture trustees, and foreign representatives. She also has wide-ranging experience in receivership cases, has handled Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) cases brought under the Securities Investor Protection Act of 1970 (SIPA), and has experience with state insurance rehabilitation and liquidation cases. She has deep experience advising clients on the complex cases remedying the problems created by fraudulent enterprises, including Ponzi schemes, and by mass torts. Jarvis has also testified as an expert witness on aspects of U.S. bankruptcy law. She spends time in Utah, where she serves clients, as well as in Colorado.

