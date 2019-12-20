Greenberg Traurig's Award-Winning Real Estate Practice Grows in Chicago Related Professionals

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning Real Estate Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added two real estate shareholders in the firm's Chicago office. Joining the team are Elizabeth H. Friedgut, who was previously with DLA Piper, and Andrew S. Ryerson, previously with Polsinelli.

"Quality real estate law practitioners are key to meeting clients' needs for the coming decade. These two talented lawyers share the vision, commitment to client service, multi-market experience and Chicago-specific savvy that will be an asset to our clients in Chicago and across the firm," said Rita M. Alliss Powers and John F. Gibbons, co-managing shareholders of the Chicago office. "We are delighted to welcome them to Greenberg Traurig and our office."

Friedgut represents developers, lenders, investors, contractors, and property managers in the acquisition, financing, leasing, and management of affordable and market-rate multiple and single unit residential properties and health care facilities, as well as commercial and retail real estate projects, across the United States. She advises clients on a range of federal, state, and local government real estate finance programs for the construction, financing, and restructuring of multifamily rental housing, including transactions involving HUD, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and various conventional financial institutions using such financing vehicles as tax-exempt and taxable bonds, mortgage-backed securities, whole loan and contingent interest participations, loan modifications, workouts, partial payments of claim, mortgage insurance claims, and foreclosures.

Ryerson represents borrowers, lenders, funds, master servicers, and special servicers in a range of commercial real estate transactions. He focuses on the origination, servicing, workout, and restructuring of commercial real estate loans, while utilizing his in-depth knowledge to counsel property owners, tenants, and developers in commercial real estate acquisition, disposition, leasing, and development matters. Ryerson's transactional practice includes assisting clients in due diligence reviews, documentation of lending transactions, documentation of purchase and sale transactions, and documentation of leasing transactions.

"The addition of Liz and Andy contributes to our already deep bench of award-winning real estate attorneys who are focused on delivering quality and value for clients, whether locally or on a global scale, across sectors," said Global Real Estate Practice co-chairs Robert J. Ivanhoe, Corey E. Light, and Richard J. Giusto.

About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 400 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2100 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

