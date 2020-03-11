Greenberg Traurig's Dana Hooper Represents Professional Soccer Player Turned Coach

PHOENIX, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Dana L. Hooper has represented professional soccer player, Rebecca "Becca" Moros, for the better part of a decade in Moros' decorated career. Now, Moros launches into a new chapter. Making history by going from player to coach in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), Moros has been named the assistant coach for Sky Blue FC in the New Jersey/New York area.

Moros' storied career in soccer has spanned the globe, having played nine professional seasons in the United States and two years in Japan. She played for multiple teams, including the Portland Thorns, Houston Dash, Utah Royals, FC Kansas City, and Western New York Flash, earning multiple championship rings along the way.

"Looking back on my playing career, I'm humbled by the breadth of it. The number of challenging things I had to face is unbelievable, even to me. Having the support from Dana and Greenberg Traurig turned many trying situations into opportunities, and for that I'm truly, truly grateful," Moros said.

Hooper's sports law practice concentrates on representation of both athletes and sports-oriented business. As a sports attorney and an athlete's agent, Hooper provides her clients with support in areas including contract drafting, negotiations, endorsement deals, development, league and team issues, legal advice, and overall counsel throughout their careers. Hooper's experience with teams, leagues, and businesses has proven to be an asset to clients in various sports throughout the world.

"I am always thrilled and honored to work with Becca on her career and life endeavors," Hooper said. "Becca is an example to young women everywhere of success on and off the field."

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP