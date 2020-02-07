Greenberg Traurig's Kemal Hawa Presents at Metro Connect USA 2020 Conference in Miami

MIAMI, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kemal Hawa, a shareholder at Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will present at the Metro Connect USA 2020 Conference. He will moderate the panel entitled "The Next Era of Connectivity – The Financial Landscape" on Feb. 11 at 1:30 p.m. at the Nobu Hotel Eden Roc in Miami, FL.

The panel will discuss the current and future drivers for investment in the communications infrastructure space, and will comprise some of the leading voices in the investment community, including Kevin Genieser, Senior Partner at Antin Infrastructure Partners; Colby Synesael, Managing Director at Cowen & Co; Stephen Nettler, Managing Director at ING Capital; Jason Hill, Managing Partner at MVP Capital; and Todd Holder, Managing Director at TD Securities.

Greenberg Traurig is also a sponsor of Metro Connect USA, which is a conference for C-level executives in the U.S. communications infrastructure market. The conference will bring together over 850 leaders from the communications industry to discuss and shape the narrative around the future of telecoms in North America.

Hawa, a shareholder in the firm's Corporate Practice and Cloud Practice, focuses his practice on corporate and securities law, with an emphasis on the telecommunications, media, and technology industries, domestically and internationally. He regularly advises public and private companies, private equity firms, investment banks, and creditors' committees on a variety of matters, including mergers and acquisitions, bankruptcies and restructurings, investments, financing arrangements, licensing agreements, and commercial transactions. Hawa assists clients with the negotiation of transactions in the cloud computing space, including the negotiation of data center and co-location leases, globally. He also has broad experience in the negotiation of network infrastructure transactions, including submarine cable systems (builds, financings, and capacity procurement), as well as terrestrial fiber optic network transactions.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig has approximately 2100 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Greenberg Traurig has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP