Greenberg Traurig's Kenneth A. Gerasimovich Receives Lawyers Alliance for New York's 2019 Cornerstone Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kenneth A. Gerasimovich, a corporate shareholder in the New York office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, received the Lawyers Alliance for New York's 2019 Cornerstone Award. Gerasimovich was one of 11 individuals selected to receive this award for outstanding pro bono legal services from more than 2,000 lawyers who volunteered through Lawyers Alliance in 2019. The award ceremony took place on Oct. 30 in New York City.

According to Lawyers Alliance, the Cornerstone Awards honor "exceptional volunteerism by business and transactional lawyers" who provide outstanding pro bono legal services to non-profit groups dedicated to improving the quality of life for low-income New Yorkers.

"Through Lawyers Alliance I have worked with non-profits who support small businesses and underserved communities. Their impact will be evident for years to come. I appreciate the opportunity to leverage my corporate experience with large clients to assist our pro bono clients, who face similar issues on a different scale. Pro bono work is a great responsibility and a true honor and GT is committed to providing pro bono clients with the same high-quality counsel that we provide to all clients," Gerasimovich said.

Gerasimovich focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions. He regularly represents companies in a wide range of industries, including special purpose acquisition companies, technology, health care and life sciences, manufacturing, real estate, energy, and media.

About Greenberg Traurig's Pro Bono Program: Greenberg Traurig lawyers across the firm's offices provide pro bono legal services to the indigent and working poor, as well as to numerous civic and charitable organizations dedicated to assisting them. The firm focuses its resources on specialized and interrelated issues including civil rights and affirmative action, anti-human trafficking, family law matters, children's rights, criminal appeals, immigration and political asylum, housing, and homelessness.

