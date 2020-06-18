Greenberg Traurig's Miami Office Adds Daniella G. Silberstein to Corporate Practice

MIAMI, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. continues to expand its MiamiCorporate Practice with the addition of Shareholder Daniella G. Silberstein.

Silberstein joins Greenberg Traurig from Jones Walker LLP in Louisiana, where she served as co-chair of the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity team, a member of the firm's board of directors, and a partner in the Corporate Practice Group. Over her career, she has counseled a broad range of public and private clients on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and general corporate and securities matters, with strong experience advising private equity firms and their portfolio companies on all forms of corporate transactions. Silberstein focuses her practice on U.S. and cross-border transactions across industries such as health care, biotechnology, oil and gas, and retail, on both the buy-side and sell-side. She has also advised clients on corporate matters that arise in the context of bankruptcies and restructurings.

"We welcome Daniella to our robust corporate M&A team and look forward to working closely with her as we continue to advise the growing number of funds and sponsor groups that are increasingly calling South Florida home," said Alan I. Annex, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Corporate Practice. Annex, who was previously based in the firm's New York office, is now based in Miami, where he continues to advise large-cap and middle-market clients on securities, capital markets and M&A transactions.

Co-Managing Shareholder Jaret L. Davis added: "Daniella's strong ties to the private equity community and her experience representing funds and their portfolio companies in various stages of the investment cycle will be assets to our clients and the Miami office's expanding private equity practice."

A Miami Beach native who began her legal career at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz in New York City, Silberstein is excited to be returning home to South Florida.

"Greenberg Traurig was the obvious choice for me. The firm has always been, and continues to be, a household name in legal excellence throughout South Florida.," Silberstein said. "Over the years, GT has built a very impressive platform with a powerful reputation in M&A and private equity transactions. The firm's national and global reach offers me a unique opportunity to continue building my practice in a steadfast environment that has client service at the heart of all firm efforts."

A few of the notable matters Silberstein has handled include representation of the following companies:



Sterling Construction Company, Inc., a publicly traded company, in its $400 million acquisition of Plateau Excavation, Inc., a leading specialty contractor.

Navitas Petroleum, an Israeli publicly traded North America focused, oil and gas exploration and production partnership, in its $50 million acquisition of a 50% interest in oil and gas assets from Denbury Resources Inc.

Black Diamond Capital Management, a private equity firm, in multiple transactions including its acquisition of Valley Joist, a leading joist and deck manufacturer, its acquisition of multiple steel mills from ArcelorMittal, and its sale of a steel mill to Kyoei Steel America LLC.

PVH Corp., a publicly traded global branded lifestyle apparel company, in its $3.1 billion acquisition of The Warnaco Group, Inc., a leading global apparel company, and its $3 billion acquisition of Tommy Hilfiger from funds affiliated with Apax Partners.

Silberstein received her J.D., magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School, and a B.A., summa cum laude in Biology and Economics, from Columbia University. She has been an adjunct lecturer in law at Tulane Law School, where she taught a class on negotiating M&A transactions. Silberstein has been included in Louisiana Super Lawyers, as a "Rising Star," Mergers & Acquisitions since 2015; named by New Orleans City Business, "Ones to Watch," in the Legal Industry; and included in New York Super Lawyers, "Rising Star," Business/Corporate in 2012.

"Despite current market uncertainties, we have, as always, continued to focus on attracting talented lawyers like Daniella, who are committed to outstanding client service and to our collaborative work environment," Miami Co-Managing Shareholder Yosbel A. Ibarra said.

