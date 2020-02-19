Greenberg Traurig's Nanette Aguirre Elected to the Board of Directors of the National Association of Securities Professionals

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nanette Aguirre, a shareholder in the New York City office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the National Association of Securities Professionals (NASP) New York Chapter. NASP is the premier organization that assists people of color and women achieve inclusion in the financial services industry, according to its website. NASP was founded in Chicago in 1985 and is headquartered in Washington, D.C., NASP currently has 11 local chapters throughout the United States.

The organization aims to serve as a resource for the minority community at large and for the minority professionals within the securities and investments industry by providing opportunities to share information about the securities markets, including functioning as a repository for information regarding current trends, facilitating fundamental educational seminars, and creating networking opportunities.

As a board member, Aguirre will help spearhead the advancement of women and minorities in the financial industry. She will address the developments within the finance industry and the pitfalls plaguing our Wall Street leaders which include everyone from private funds to corporate and public plans. Top of mind are issues surrounding due diligence, transparency, fee structures, digital evolution, and most of all, increasing networks and awareness.

"In this role, I plan to introduce new initiatives to help all generations transition into today's finance community and to help educate on global policy developments, investor demands, regulatory priorities and worldwide strategies getting traction," Aguirre said. "With the rise of technology and competitive advantages surrounding AI and the speed of data, I will use my role to explore the demands of GPs and LPs and to separately help infuse diversity onto corporate boards and business strategies in light of a fast-growing diverse workforce and customer base."

With over 15 years of experience on Wall Street and as outside counsel, Aguirre is an experienced corporate attorney focused on negotiating virtually all forms of repurchase, derivative and structured product agreements with global market participants. Aguirre works with clients throughout the U.S., Asia, Latin America, and Europe and closely with private funds, pension plans, and banking/financial institutions. She lends a great deal of her time to working with emerging managers, family offices and entrepreneurs focused on navigating direct investments. She is an active member of the alternative investment community, and sits on the boards of the Florida Alternative Investment Association ("FLAIA") and Minorities in Restructuring and Alternative Investments ("MRAI").

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP