Greenberg Traurig's Orange County Office Moves to New State-of-the-Art Location

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of its long-term commitment to the Orange County community and to accommodate the evolving needs of its clients, the Orange County office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has relocated to a new office space at The Boardwalk in Irvine, CA. The move coincides with the 15th anniversary of Greenberg Traurig's Orange County Office.

"We are very excited about our move to The Boardwalk," said Bruce Fischer and Susan L. Heller, co-managing shareholders of the Orange County office. "As we plan for the future, we were looking for a location that would be attractive to our clients, support our collaborative culture, and offer the technological edge that clients and lawyers demand today. We believe that The Boardwalk truly fits the bill for us at this time."

The Boardwalk, a 7.5-acre development, combines high-tech office space, restaurant-focused retail, and landscaped open space. With a cutting-edge look and feel, the Gensler-designed project consists of two towers, nine stories, four bridge-ways, 545,000 square-feet of Class A office space, and 5,000 square feet of restaurants and retail.

Greenberg Traurig's office space on the fifth floor houses tech-enhanced collaborative work spaces, full HD-quality videoconferencing capabilities, and state-of-the-art conference rooms dedicated to client and business meetings. Located near Interstate 405, John Wayne Airport, and the Tustin Metrolink Station, the new office will provide convenient access for attorneys, clients, and business guests.

Established in 2004, Greenberg Traurig's Orange County office is well positioned to represent firm clients doing business in Orange County and provide Southern California businesses with local access to the firm's global platform. The Orange County office is one of the 41 offices of Greenberg Traurig, a 2,100-lawyer global law firm.

Greenberg Traurig's Orange County office has experienced significant growth in recent months, adding Gregory A. Nylen and Daniel Rashtian to its Litigation Practice, and Thomas R. Brill to its Energy & Natural Resources Practice.

The office's Real Estate and Intellectual Property practices have been recognized among the top in the United States. As a full-service and multi-practice law firm, the Orange County office's work encompasses corporate and securities; energy and natural resources; intellectual property & technology; litigation; real estate; restructuring and bankruptcy; and tax matters. The office is one of the 41 offices of Greenberg Traurig, a 2,100-lawyer global law firm.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2100 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP