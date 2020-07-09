Greenberg Traurig's Richard C. Kim Named to Secured Finance Network's 40 Under 40 List

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richard C. Kim, a corporate shareholder in the New York office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been chosen as a recipient of the 2020 Secured Finance Network's (SFNet) 40 Under 40 Awards. According to SFNet, this global award recognizes "the best and brightest rising stars in secured finance."

Kim focuses his practice on representing private equity sponsors, public and private borrowers, lead arrangers, and lenders in connection with syndicated and bilateral loan financings, including senior secured financings, first lien and second lien financings, unsecured financings, domestic and cross-border financings, acquisition financings, and bridge financings. Kim was listed on IFLR1000's Rising Star list from 2018 through 2020 and he was a winner of The M&A Advisor "Emerging Leaders" Award in 2017.

Kim devotes his time to professional and community involvement, including serving as the co-hiring chair and the co-career development liaison for the firm's New York office. In addition, he mentors diverse law students and associates through his involvement in the Korean American Lawyers Association of Greater New York and the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association.

Founded in 1944, SFNet (formerly the Commercial Finance Association) provides networking opportunities and resources to organizations and professionals who deliver and enable secured finance to businesses. SFNet publishes The Secured Lender, which will recognize Kim in its September issue.

About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 450 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs, and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has more than 2,200 attorneys in 41 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

