Greenberg Traurig's Samantha Ahuja Appointed to Boutique Lifestyle Leaders Association and #BoutiqueStrong Council

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real Estate Shareholder Samantha Ahuja of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Washington, D.C. office has been appointed to the Boutique Lifestyle Leaders Association (BLLA) and BLLA's #BoutiqueStrong Council.

BLLA has formed the #BoutiqueStrong Council to provide boutique hotels with the businesses resources to succeed during the COVID-19 economic recovery. The council consists of industry leaders who are committed to rebuilding boutique hotels and supporting business community in the sector.

"Boutique hotels enhance the real estate on which they sit with their own personality and I am honored to join BLLA and the #BoutiqueStrong Council to help member hotels as they reopen," said Ahuja.

Ahuja also recently served as a panelist on BLLA's webinar, "The Boutique Hotel's Crisis Guide to Rules, Regulations and Investments." During the webinar, panelists explored topics and possible outcomes that may occur in the industry post COVID-19. The webinar was held on April 29, 2020 and recording of the webinar can be found on BLLA's YouTube channel.

Ahuja focuses her practice on hotel acquisitions, operations, development and finance, hotel management agreements, licensing agreements, and commercial real estate acquisition and sale. She advises domestic and international clients on the acquisition and disposition of hotels and other commercial property, hotel management and operations, franchising, licensing and branding, restaurant management agreements, lease negotiations, and casino agreements.

