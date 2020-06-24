Greenberg Traurig's Samantha Ahuja Speaks on International Society of Hospitality Consultants/Castell Project Legal Forum

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real Estate Shareholder Samantha Ahuja of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Washington, D.C. office spoke on an International Society of Hospitality Consultants (ISHC)/Castell Project panel on June 10, 2020. The online forum addressed the legal issues hoteliers face as they reopen and operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahuja focuses her practice on hotel acquisitions, operations, development and finance, hotel management agreements, licensing agreements, and commercial real estate acquisition and sale. She advises domestic and international clients on the acquisition and disposition of hotels and other commercial property, hotel management and operations, franchising, licensing and branding, restaurant management agreements, lease negotiations, and casino agreements.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Hospitality Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Hospitality Group advises developers, owners and operators of hotel, resort, and club properties, as well as governments, private government corporations, governmental and private financial institutions, and financial consultants on virtually all aspects of their involvement in the hospitality industry in the United States, the Americas, and overseas. The firm's multidisciplinary team brings corporate, real estate, tax, and environmental attorneys together with recognized industry leaders experienced in the development and financing of hotel and resort properties, as well as the design and implementation of club and resort membership programs.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig