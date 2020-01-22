Greenberg Traurig's Sandra D. Gonzalez Speaking at ACI Forum on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandra Gonzalez, shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak on a panel at the American Conference Institute (ACI) Forum on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), Jan. 29-30, in Houston, Texas. Gonzalez will participate in a session titled, "The New Risk of a Parent's Liability for the Acts of Minority-Owned Subsidiaries and Affiliates".

Gonzalez and fellow panelists will address a parent company's responsibilities when it has a minority stake in a subsidiary/affiliate, how to address conflicting policies and approaches to compliance, and more. With a packed conference agenda, Gonzalez will speak on Jan. 30 at 1:15 pm. The annual ACI Forum in Houston brings together 1700+ professionals to discuss best approaches and solutions to global legal and compliance issues.

"ACI's Forum on the FCPA in Houston is the premier FCPA conference in Texas. It is fantastic both in terms of its sophisticated content and the high-caliber professionals that attend," Gonzalez said. "I am looking forward to sharing my knowledge and experiences with attendees and to learn from others."

Gonzalez focuses her practice on international compliance matters including the FCPA and the UK Bribery Act, among others. She assists clients in designing and implementing anti-corruption compliance policies and procedures, assisting in compliance investigations, and performing risk assessments. In addition to her practice, Gonzalez serves as the co-chair of GT's Latino affinity group. She is also the pro bono liaison for the Austin office and regularly organizes events to facilitate involvement from other attorneys. Individually, she provides pro bono counsel to numerous clients through her work with American Gateways. Gonzalez has held leadership and committee positions in the Travis County Women Lawyers' Association (TCWLA). She received TCWLA's President's Award in 2015.

