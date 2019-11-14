Greenberg Traurig's The Meltones Win 6th Consecutive Title as Law Rocks NYC Champs

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, the house band of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, The Meltones, won the annual Law Rocks NYC battle of the bands, Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City. Now in its seventh year, Law Rocks promotes music education for underprivileged youth and raises money for local nonprofit organizations.

With Greenberg Traurig's support, The Meltones raised more than $50,000 in donations for Brooklyn Community Services, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering children, youth, adults and families to overcome the obstacles they face.

The winning band was selected based on sponsorship dollars raised, ticket sales, donations raised, and judges' score. The event raised more than $150,000 for 10 different charities. Greenberg Traurig was a sponsor of the event.

The Meltones include:



On guitar – New York Managing Shareholder Stephen L. Rabinowitz, Miami Real Estate Shareholder Burt Bruton, and Philadelphia Health Care & FDA Shareholder Mark L. Mattioli

On keyboard - Albany Government Law & Policy Shareholder Christopher A. Cernik

On trombone - Amsterdam Corporate Shareholder Thédoor Melchers

On vocals - New York Litigation Associate Ashley LeBlanc, New York Litigation Of Counsel Sylvia Simson , Practice Development Coordinator Tracy Newirth , and the Atlanta office Business Director, Tony Hatchett

On drums - New York IT Specialist, Jim Mussen

On saxophone - Special guest Rick Rourke

The Meltones, named after a firm founder, Mel Greenberg, has been the Greenberg Traurig "house band" since the mid-1980s.

