Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secrets Practice Climbs in 2020 Legal 500 U.S.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Trade Secrets Practice was recognized in The Legal 500 U.S. 2020 Guide under the category, "Intellectual property - Trade secrets (litigation and non-contentious matters)." The recognitions are based on feedback from 300,000 clients worldwide, law firm submissions, and interviews with private practice lawyers, in addition to Legal 500's independent research in the legal market.

Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secrets Practice has been consistently ranked since 2012 among the top trade secrets practices in the United States, and this is its highest ranking ever, a recognition of the team's increased effort and exceptional work in this area. The team is a hybrid drawing from various areas, and has over 120 attorneys (and growing) who participate, in multiple jurisdictions around the country. In addition, the team works in conjunction with colleagues across the firm's international network to seamlessly handle international disputes, as well as trade secrets audits.

Described by Legal 500 on their website, "Greenberg Traurig, LLP has a strong reputation in trade secrets litigation, handling a large volume of cases across a range of sectors, including matters related to novel technologies. Jointly led by Kurt Kappes in Sacramento/San Francisco, and David Long-Daniels and Natasha Wilson in Atlanta, the team is also active in audits related to trade secrets. Other key contacts include Shira Yoshor in Houston, Richard McCrea in Tampa, Rob Bernstein and Wendy Johnson Lario in New Jersey, Howard Holderness in San Francisco, Ronda Esaw in Northern Virginia, Ian Ballon in Silicon Valley/Los Angeles, Xavier Brandwajn in Silicon Valley, David Weinstein in Tampa, James Lukas and Richard Harris in Chicago, and Dwayne Mason in Houston."

"We are extremely proud of this recognition," said Kappes, managing shareholder of the Sacramento office and a leader of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secrets Practice. "The Trade Secrets Practice has been successful thanks to our national eDiscovery, labor and employment, IP, and litigation groups. The size of our group and its geographic reach are significant competitive advantages, and our ability to serve clients quickly, efficiently, and collaboratively across dozens of offices is one of our greatest assets. Recently, we handled a matter in California where our team included professionals in our New York, Boston, Chicago, Shanghai, and Orlando offices. As the importance of trade secrets to our clients grows and workplace mobility continues to increase, our group will continue to flourish."

In the past year, moreover, Greenberg Traurig added a number of lateral practitioners in this area, including Howard Chen, Hal Davis, Xavier Brandwajn, Scott Oliver, David Bloch, Tim Long, Todd Pickles, Katherine Treistman, and Cyrus Frelinghuysen.

Greenberg Traurig has also expanded its thought leadership in the field of trade secrets law with the launch of its Trade Secrets Law Evolution Podcast. The podcast strives to offer business leaders, in-house counsel, and entrepreneurs an easily digestible and quick analysis of the most current developments in trade secrets law. In episodes short enough for a morning commute, hosts Greenberg Traurig Shareholders Jordan Grotzinger and Ashley M. Farrell Pickett summarize key cases and trends, providing takeaways on trade secrets protection. Each episode addresses recent developments occurring since the previous episode, to help industry professionals stay current on trade secrets law and industry trends as they work to protect their company's most valuable assets. The podcast is available on the Greenberg Traurig website, as well as on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify.

About Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secrets Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secrets team represents clients in multiple industries and jurisdictions and is highly experienced in virtually all aspects of investigating and litigating trade secrets cases, both at the state and federal levels. The team focuses on preventing misappropriation and corporate espionage and have partnered with several forensic experts. The attorneys often conduct trade secrets audits, assisting clients in minimizing risk by working with them to tailor and conduct a proactive, multidimensional trade secrets audit and protection plan. The team has deep experience in technology, customer list, new business model, and employee trade secrets cases, and are well-known for its strategic approaches to trade secrets discovery.

About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 200 intellectual property attorneys and agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law and a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, and Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2020 "Best Law Firms."

