20.12.2023 23:37:00

Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its financial results conference call for the first quarter ended November 30, 2023, live, either over the Internet or via dial in.

What: The Greenbrier Companies Q1 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. PST

Listeners can access the webcast at the Greenbrier website at www.gbrx.com.  To register for or access the webcast, click on the announcement shown on the home page of the Greenbrier website.  The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

Alternatively, dial-in numbers for the Conference Call are 1-888-317-6003 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers; the entry number is "9223601". Please call in 10-15 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our maintenance services business unit. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of approximately 13,400 railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcar owners in North America. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbrier-announces-webcast-and-conference-call-of-quarterly-financial-results-302020510.html

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.

