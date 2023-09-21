|
21.09.2023 12:37:43
Greenbrier Bags Orders Of $1.9 Bln For 15,300 New Railcars In Q4
(RTTNews) - The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX), a railroad equipment maker, said on Thursday that it has bagged orders for 15,300 new railcars with a total value of $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter ended on August 31. The 15,300 units were ordered by the customers operating in various commercial sectors.
The firm noted that a rise in demand for all railcar types has supported the company to record highest quarterly orders in nearly a decade.
Brian J. Comstock, EVP Chief Commercial and Leasing Officer, said: "The diverse range of orders across railcar types exceeded Greenbrier's expectations for the quarter. It also indicates Greenbrier's strength in our North American and European markets. Order levels are distinct from the high demand seen during the crude-by-rail era of the 2010s…"
The company expects to release its full year 2023 earnings report on October 25.
