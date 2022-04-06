+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
06.04.2022 12:21:35

Greenbrier Companies Q2 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) reported second quarter net earnings attributable to company of $12.8 million, or $0.38 per share, compared to a loss of $9.1 million or $0.28 per share, prior year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.19, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue increased to $682.8 million from $295.6 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $575.76 million in revenue. The company recorded new railcar orders for 8,500 units valued at $930 million and deliveries of 4,800 units.

For fiscal 2022, Greenbrier projects: deliveries of 17,500 - 19,500 units including approximately 1,500 units in Greenbrier-Maxion (Brazil).

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Greenbrier Companies IncShsmehr Nachrichten