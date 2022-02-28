Greenbrier Names Lorie Tekorius CEO; Co-Founder William Furman Becomes Executive Chair

(RTTNews) - Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX), a freight equipment and services provider, Monday announced the appointment of Lorie Tekorius to the role of President & CEO, effective March 1. she becomes Greenbrier's second-ever CEO.

Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder William Furman will serve as Executive Chair. In this role, he will retain responsibility for certain line functions until August 31, 2022, the end of Greenbrier's fiscal year.

At that time, Furman will retire from all executive offices, and will remain an active Board member through his current Board term concluding in January 2024.

Tekorius, 54, began her career with Greenbrier in 1995. Most recently, she served as President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to that role, she served as Chief Financial Officer.