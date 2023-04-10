|
10.04.2023 12:25:37
Greenbrier Q2 Net Income Rises; Updates FY23 Guidance
(RTTNews) - The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) reported second quarter net earnings attributable to company of $33 million, or $0.97 per share. The company noted that its results included $0.7 million or $0.02 per share, net of tax, of Gunderson exit related costs. Net income for the prior year quarter was $12.8 million or $0.38 per share.
Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier was $34 million or $0.99 per share, for the second quarter. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.50, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenue increased to $1.1 billion from $682.8 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $835.28 million in revenue.
Greenbrier updated guidance for fiscal 2023. The company now expects deliveries of 23,000 - 25,000 units including approximately 1,000 units in Greenbrier-Maxion (Brazil), and revenue at $3.4 - 3.7 billion.
The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on May 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 25, 2023.
