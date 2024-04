Greenbrier Q2 Results Top Estimates; Boosts FY24 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - The Greenbrier Cos., Inc. (GBX) reported Friday second-quarter net earnings attributable to the company of $33.4 million or $1.03 per share, up from $33.1 million or $0.97 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter declined to $862.7 million from $1.12 billion in the year-ago quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $843.28 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects revenues between $3.5 billion and $3.7 billion, up from the prior guidance between $3.4 billion and $3.7 billion.

The company's Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on May 14, 2024 to shareholders of record as of April 23, 2024.