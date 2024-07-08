|
Greenbrier Q3 Net Income Rises; Updates FY24 Guidance
(RTTNews) - The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) reported that its third quarter net earnings attributable to company increased to $33.9 million or $1.06 per share from $21.3 million or $0.64 per share, last year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.14, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenue declined to $820.2 million from $1.04 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $928.73 million in revenue.
For fiscal 2024, the company now expects: deliveries of 23,500 - 24,000 units, including approximately 1,400 units in Brazil; and revenue of $3.5 billion - $3.6 billion. Previously, the company projected: deliveries of 23,500 - 25,000 units, including approximately 1,400 units in Brazil; and revenue of $3.5 billion - $3.7 billion.
Shares of Greenbrier are down 5% in pre-market trade on Monday.
