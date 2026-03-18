Blackbaud Aktie
WKN: A0B9Q0 / ISIN: US09227Q1004
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18.03.2026 17:57:50
Greenhouse Funds Dumps 803,000 Blackbaud Shares Worth $51.6 Million
On February 17, 2026, Greenhouse Funds LLLP disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold its entire stake in Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB).According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold its entire position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter of 2025. The firm disposed of 802,904 shares, with the estimated transaction value put at $51.63 million based on the average price during the quarter. Blackbaud, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud software for the social good sector, supporting organizations in fundraising, financial management, and program administration. The company leverages a broad suite of proprietary solutions to address complex operational needs across education, healthcare, and nonprofit markets. Its scale, sector specialization, and integrated platform offerings position it as a strategic technology partner for mission-driven institutions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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