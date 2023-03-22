GreenIT and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners to develop three floating offshore wind farms in Italy with 2 GW capacity

The partnership strengthens its commitment to the Italian offshore wind floating industry with three new projects located approximately 30 km off the coasts of Latium and Sardinia. The three wind farms make the consortium one of the largest developers in the sector in Italy, with a pipeline totaling almost 3 GW, enough to satisfy the electricity consumption of around 2.5 million households.



ROME and MILAN, Italy and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenIT, the Italian renewable energy joint venture between Plenitude (Eni) and CDP Equity (CDP Group), and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through its Flagship Funds have signed an agreement to develop three floating offshore wind projects in Latium and Sardinia. The plants will be located on average roughly 30 km off from the coast and have an overall capacity of approximately 2 GW.

The agreement involves the development of a project in Latium, off the coast of Civitavecchia, for a total capacity up to 540 MW, and two other wind farms located off the coast of Olbia (Sardinia), with a power of around 500 MW and 1,000 MW. Combined, the three projects will produce around 5 TWh/year with commercial operation expected between 2028-2031 once the authorization process and subsequent construction phase are completed.



The partnership’s offshore wind portfolio in Italy will thus reach almost 3 GW with a yearly production of around 7 TWh of renewable energy, enough to satisfy the electricity consumption of around 2.5 million households and contributing to the decarbonization objectives of the 2030 National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan.



The three offshore projects will be using floating foundations, utilizing innovative technical solutions aimed at minimizing environmental and visual impact, and will benefit from technological and logistic synergies with the other offshore wind initiatives managed within the same partnership.



The wind farms will be developed by a joint working team, in collaboration with Copenhagen Offshore Partners - the exclusive offshore wind development partner of CIP - and NiceTechnology and 7 Seas Wind Power, Italian companies with proven experience in the offshore plant sector, which have collaborated with GreenIT and CIP on the deployment of two other wind farms in Sicily and Sardinia.



This new agreement represents an additional strategic step and a firm commitment to strengthening the floating offshore wind industry in Italy, providing a significant contribution towards a low carbon future as well as encouraging the development of the local supply chain.

About GreenIT

GreenIT is a joint venture, owned 51% by Plenitude (Eni) and 49% by CDP Equity, for the development, construction, and management of plants for the production of energy from renewable sources in Italy. The joint venture, created in 2021, is part of the strategy aimed to support the country's energy transition, increasing the generation of renewable energy, in line with the objectives set by the 2030 Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan. For more information, visit www.green-it.online/

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages ten funds and has to date (March 2023) raised approximately EUR 19 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 140 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 400 employees and 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.cip.com