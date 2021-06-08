GreenJobs.com Seeks Partners and Seed Funding to Take Established Jobs Board to the Next Level

BALTIMORE, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenJobs.com was the fastest-growing jobs boards in the green energy sector and featured job postings from all over the world. However, the jobs board was so successful in the early days that demand quickly outstripped the ability to meet it. While the jobs board stayed offline for many years, the premium domain came under new ownership. The new owner seeks to regroup the original strategy and launch a powerful new green recruiting platform.

Green Jobs, that is, jobs that have a direct positive impact on the environment, are the jobs of the future. The UN predicts that a green economy could create 24 million new green jobs globally by 2030. As well as helping the global economy to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, a dramatic rise in green jobs is essential if countries such as the US and the UK are to meet their net-zero carbon emissions targets.

To drive this green growth, the Biden administration is set to invest $2.3 trillion into green infrastructure via his American Jobs Plan. The British government has formed a Green Jobs Taskforce, which will help to create 2 million green jobs in the UK by 2030. These green investments will create green jobs in everything from low-carbon heating solutions, clean energy generation, water conservation to recycling, sustainability initiatives, electric vehicles, battery charging infrastructure, conservation efforts and more.

Having been an established jobs board, GreenJobs.com has a very strong backlink profile, with links from major news publications and many .edu college websites. It is a search engine optimized authoritative URL that will achieve first page rankings for search terms relating to green jobs, green tech, and green infrastructure.

However, perhaps most important of all is the URL itself - GreenJobs.com . 'Green Jobs' is the most common and recognized term used by politicians, non-profits, and major corporations to describe these types of jobs. All of these details combine to create a lucrative business opportunity in the new green economy.

GreenJobs.com is accepting seed funds to help put a team in place to meet the demand in this growing sector. The added value others could bring in terms of innovation and expertise is also appreciated. Exploration of strategic partnerships would be beneficial. As a last resort, serious offers for the domain name may be considered.

"GreenJobs.com will grow to become the best recruiting service and jobs board for the green energy industry. It already has authority, history, and the background to make it successful." said Adam Yamada-Hanff, the founder of GreenJobs.com.

Bottom-line, governments, the private sector, and the public want a Green New Deal.

"With the US and other countries investing trillions of dollars into green jobs, now is the time to act and build an incredible community and green recruiting platform. GreenJobs.com isn't just a great domain or brand - for those that care about the earth, it's a mindset and a calling to social responsibility."

Media Contact

For media enquiries please contact:

Adam Yamada-Hanff

Founder & CEO

Email: 311675@email4pr.com

Phone: 443-863-5528

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenjobscom-seeks-partners-and-seed-funding-to-take-established-jobs-board-to-the-next-level-301307733.html

SOURCE GreenJobs.com