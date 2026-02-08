Greenland CorpShs Aktie
WKN DE: 765929 / ISIN: US39530P3091
|
08.02.2026 12:35:26
Greenland, Denmark say US talks positive but future unclear
The foreign ministers of Greenland and Denmark say they hope to resolve the existential threat posed to both by US President Donald Trump's obsession with taking possession of the autonomous Arctic territory.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!