Greenland CorpShs Aktie
WKN DE: 765929 / ISIN: US39530P3091
|
21.01.2026 14:59:20
Greenland: France calls for NATO exercise amid Trump threats
Paris is ready to contribute troops to a "NATO exercise" in Greenland amid threats being made by US President Donald Trump. NATO chief Mark Rutte said he was working to resolve the row behind the scenes. DW has more.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
