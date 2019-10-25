Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Zhongchai Holding (Hong Kong) Limited Announce Closing of Business Combination

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Acquisition Corporation (the "Company" or "Greenland") (Nasdaq: GLAC) and Zhongchai Holding (Hong Kong) Limited ("Zhongchai Holding") today jointly announced the closing of the previously-announced business combination (the "Business Combination") pursuant to which Zhongchai Holding became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the former shareholder of Zhongchai Holding acquired 7,500,000 ordinary shares of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). The transaction was approved at a special meeting of the Company's shareholders in lieu of an annual meeting held on October 24, 2019.

As part of the transaction, the Company changed its name to "Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation". As a result, the Company expects that its ordinary shares and warrants will begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols "GTEC" and "GTECW," respectively, starting on or about October 28, 2019, and that its units and rights will cease trading as of the close of business on October 28, 2019.

Zhongchai Holding is a developer and manufacturer of traditional transmission products for material handling machineries and a developer of a robotic cargo carrier prototype expected to be available for commercial use in the near future in China.

In connection with the Business Combination, (i) the Company's units, each of which is comprised of one Ordinary Share, one warrant to purchase one-half of one Ordinary Share and one right, have been separated into their component securities, and (ii) the 4,400,000 public rights (including those included in units) have been converted into 440,000 Ordinary Shares. In addition, 260,000 rights held by Greenland Asset Management Corporation have been converted into 26,000 Ordinary Shares and 22,000 rights held by Chardan Capital Markets, LLC have been converted into 2,200 Ordinary Shares.

Peter Zuguang Wang, the Chairman of the Company, said, "We are entering an exciting phase for our company where the resources of the public capital markets will be available to enhance our R&D efforts and business growth in the transmission industry. We believe that this will enable us to execute more rapidly and efficiently in delivering and scaling new designs and products to the world's connected consumers."

Yanming Liu, the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, remarked, "We are excited about joining forces with Zhongchai Holding, and we believe that the combination of Greenland's innovation focus and capital markets experience with Zhongchai Holding's experienced management team and their track record of growth in the transmission industry will be a powerful combination. We believe this successful transaction will deliver to Greenland's shareholders the key benefits of a SPAC structure: capital preservation and an opportunity for growth."

About Greenland

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a British Virgin Islands blank check company formed for the purpose of acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

About Zhongchai Holding

Zhongchai Holding (Hong Kong) Limited is a holding company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong. It is a developer and manufacturer of traditional transmission products for material handling machineries and a developer of a robotic cargo carrier prototype expected to be available for commercial use in the near future in China.

