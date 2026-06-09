Greenland Energy Enters Into Deal With Halliburton, Shares Other Strategic Updates

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Greenland Energy Company (GLND) announced an agreement with Halliburton Company (HAL) for integrated consulting, logistics, and comprehensive well and drilling services.

The announcement came via the company's shareholder letter, which reported operational and strategic updates following its recent public listing.

The letter also stated that the company completed its business combination with Pelican Acquisition Corporation and related entities, entered into a five-year drilling agreement with Stampede Drilling, and collaborated with with IPT Well Solutions and other service providers to support its drilling and completion activities.

Looking ahead, Greenland expects to commence its first modern onshore drilling operations in October 2026.

Moreover, the company assured that its team is focused on disciplined capital allocation, environmental stewardship, and seeking to create long-term shareholder value through responsible resource exploration in a strategically important region.

In the pre-market hours, GLND is trading at $2.79, down 0.26 percent on the Nasdaq.