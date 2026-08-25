Greenland Mines Stock Rises 23% After Sarfartoq Project Assessment

(RTTNews) - Greenland Mines Ltd. (GRML) shares rose $1.93, or 23.03 percent, to $10.48 on Tuesday, after the company released an independent Initial Assessment of its Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earth project in southwest Greenland.

The stock opened at $10.30 and traded between $8.76 and $11.66. It has traded in a 52-week range of $7.80 to $39.45 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume reached 2.02 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 0.13 million shares.

Under the high-case scenario, the project has an estimated pre-tax net present value of up to $2.05 billion and an internal rate of return of 118.6 percent, including indicated and inferred mineral resources. The company said the project could produce enough NdPr oxide to represent about 34 percent of refined NdPr oxide supply outside China annually over its nine-year planned mine life.