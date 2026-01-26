Greenland CorpShs Aktie

WKN DE: 765929 / ISIN: US39530P3091

26.01.2026 10:51:20

Greenland minister rejects US overtures to buy the territory

As the United States increases its overtures and threats, Greenland's mining minister told DW that the territory needs to be treated as a partner, and said the people would decide the fate of their island's resources.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
