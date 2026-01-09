Greenland CorpShs Aktie
WKN DE: 765929 / ISIN: US39530P3091
09.01.2026 16:15:21
Greenland welcomes European solidarity amid Trump's threats
Greenland's prime minister has thanked European allies for their backing after renewed claims on the island by US President Donald Trump. Jens-Frederik Nielsen urged Washington to engage in "respectful dialogue."Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
