Greenlane Renewables Announces Results From 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

~All nominated directors and proposed resolutions approved by shareholders~

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce the results from its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 23, 2021 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders approved all matters submitted to them for approval at the annual general meeting. A total of 50,442,941 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 35.4% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. The results of the voting are set forth below:



Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Against or Withheld 1) Fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the meeting at seven Passed 48,986,225 (99.8%) 81,204 (0.2%) 2) Elect as a director: Candice Alderson Passed 48,986,225 (99.8%) 81,204 (0.2%) 3) Elect as a director: David Blaiklock Passed 43,401,676 (88.5%) 5,665,753 (11.5%) 4) Elect as a director: David Demers Passed 43,390,369 (88.4%) 5,677,060 (11.6%) 5) Elect as a director: Brad Douville Passed 45,928,587 (93.6%) 3,138,842 (6.4%) 6) Elect as a director: Patricia Fortier Passed 48,986,214 (99.8%) 81,215 (0.2%) 7) Elect as a director: Wade Nesmith Passed 45,903,586 (93.6%) 3,163,843 (6.4%) 8) Elect as a director: Elaine Wong Passed 48,997,239 (99.9%) 70,190 (0.1%) 9) Appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders and authorize the directors to fix their remuneration Passed 50,251,146 (99.6%) 191,795 (0.4%) 10) Approve the Company's Incentive Plan Passed 38,490,932 (78.4%) 10,576,497 (21.6%)

The matters voted on at the Meeting are fully described in the management information circular dated May 19, 2021 in addition to the announced amendment to the Omnibus Plan on June 11 , 2021, which can be found on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and on the Company's website.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables is a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems that are helping decarbonize natural gas. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative renewable natural gas from organic waste sources including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste, suitable for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. With over 30 years industry experience, patented proprietary technology, and over 125 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries worldwide, including the world's largest biogas upgrading facility, Greenlane is inspired by a commitment to helping waste producers, gas utilities or project developers turn a low-value product into a high-value renewable resource. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

