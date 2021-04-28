GreenLight Biosciences Welcomes Amin Khan As Chief Scientific Officer, Human Health

BOSTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenLight Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on RNA research, design, and manufacturing for human, animal, and plant health, today announced the appointment of Amin Khan as the company's Chief Scientific Officer, Human Health.

Khan joins GreenLight from GSK's Vaccines business where he was a member of their R&D leadership team. He headed their Technical R&D organization, and recently led Vaccines R&D Acceleration, where he was responsible for end-to-end accelerated development of the vaccine portfolio.

"GreenLight aims to address humanity's greatest challenges, from producing vaccines to protecting bees," said Andrey Zarur, CEO of GreenLight Biosciences. "Amin brings deep experience developing and launching vaccines, which will be critical to our mission to democratize healthcare."

With 25 years of pharmaceutical and vaccines R&D experience, Khan's recent work enabled the development and launch of Bexsero® & Shingrix® vaccines for meningitis B and shingles, respectively. He has also contributed to the development of mid-cycle vaccines at GSK (Vaccines for RSV, HSV, and CMV) and held accountability for scientific gating and prioritization of GSK's vaccine discovery portfolio.

"I am excited to join GreenLight, a next-generation RNA platform for developing and democratizing the benefits of new vaccines and treatments," Khan said. "The tremendous impact of RNA vaccines in the last few months has validated RNA technology, but is only a start of its wide potential benefits."

Khan is co-inventor for at least 16 patents and recently co-edited "Quality by Design—An Indispensable Approach to Accelerate Biopharmaceutical Product Development."

Khan will report to CEO Andrey Zarur and lead efforts to use GreenLight's platform to develop and launch vaccines and therapeutics.

Founded in 2008, GreenLight has raised $230 million to date and is rapidly expanding to new market opportunities in human health, animal health, and plant health. Last year, GreenLight raised more than $100 million in an oversubscribed series D round to accelerate efforts around a COVID-19 vaccine and messenger RNA manufacturing.

Key investors include Morningside, Baird Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, Fall Line, S2G Ventures, Lupa Systems Capital, Continental Grain Company, and Prelude Ventures.

About GreenLight Biosciences, Inc.

GreenLight Biosciences is an integrated life sciences company with a cutting-edge platform that can deliver high-quality RNA more quickly and less expensively than previously possible. GreenLight develops RNA products and collaborates with industry leaders to advance human vaccine and therapy development, pandemic preparation, crop management, plant protection and support the health of bees and other pollinators. The GreenLight team values diversity, inclusion, and equality and promises to use collaboration to remain scientifically imaginative and passionately focused on making a difference in the world. For more information, visit https://www.greenlightbiosciences.com/

