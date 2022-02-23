|
23.02.2022 14:15:00
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) (the "Company" or "Greenlight Re"), a specialist property and casualty reinsurer based in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, today announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. A live conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Conference Call Details
To participate in the Greenlight Re Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Earnings Call, please dial in to the conference call at:
U.S. toll free 1-844-274-4096
International 1-412-317-5608
Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN:
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10163112/f0c3255c78
The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:
https://services.choruscall.com/links/glre220309
A telephone replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 9, 2022, until 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 16, 2022. The replay of the call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) or 1-412-317-0088 (international), access code 1172157. An audio file of the call will also be available on the Company’s website, www.greenlightre.com.
About Greenlight Re
Greenlight Re (www.greenlightre.com) provides multiline property and casualty reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. The Company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. In 2018, the Company launched its Greenlight Re Innovations unit, which supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223005153/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Greenlight Capital RE Ltd (A) mehr Nachrichten
|
25.02.19
|Ausblick: Greenlight Capital RE präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.18
|Ausblick: Greenlight Capital RE zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Greenlight Capital RE Ltd (A) mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Greenlight Capital RE Ltd (A)
|7,17
|1,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAngriff auf Ukraine: ATX vorbörslich deutlich unter Druck -- DAX tief im Minus erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen tiefrot
Am heimischen Markt kommt es am Donnerstag vorbörslich zu Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex wird ebenfalls im Minus erwartet. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost brechen am Donnerstag ein. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte auf rotem Terrain.