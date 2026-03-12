BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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13.03.2026 00:12:46
Greenline Partners Trims Position in Vanguard 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF, According to Recent SEC Filing
According to a recent SEC filing, Greenline Partners, LLC sold 45,284 shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL) during the fourth quarter of 2025. The quarter-end stake was valued at $12.52 million, reflecting both trading activity and price changes.Greenline Partners, LLC reduced its position in VBIL, which now represents 1.43% of its 13F reportable assets.Top holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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