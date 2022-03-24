GreenPower's Battery-Electric Vehicles Eligible for Up to $375,000 in California HVIP Funds

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced that its purpose-built buses and trucks are eligible for vouchers ranging from $60,000 to $375,000 per vehicle through the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).

The program is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. PT on March 30, 2022, with $196,600,000 available in standard HVIP funds; $65,500,000 set aside for public transit; and $122,000,000 set aside for public schools in small and medium air districts. GreenPower's HVIP-eligible models include the company's electric school bus line including the BEAST (Type D) and NanoBeast (Type A); Class 8 transit bus line; and Class 4 EV Star product line, which consists of both cargo trucks and passenger vans.

Michael Perez, Director of Contracts and Grants at GreenPower, commented, "GreenPower's delivery history through HVIP is outstanding, and we look forward to leveraging this year's funding to put even more vehicles on the road." Perez continued, "While lead times have proven to be a major obstacle for others in the program, GreenPower has distinguished itself from competitors by consistently delivering HVIP-funded vehicles in a timely fashion."

Ryne Shetterly, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at GreenPower, added, "GreenPower has a successful history of securing funding and fulfilling orders through HVIP. Purchasers who partner with GreenPower to obtain HVIP vouchers seize a rare opportunity to acquire best-in-class battery-electric vehicles at dramatically discounted prices."

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

