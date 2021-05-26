GreenSeed Contract Packaging Wins the Green Ole Award From the Batavia Environmental Commission

BATAVIA, Ill., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenSeed Contract Packaging was named the winner of the 2021 Green Ole Award by the Batavia Environmental Commission. The Green Ole Award, sponsored by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, honors businesses that make the city of Batavia, Illinois, more eco-friendly through initiatives such as improved water quality, increased water conservation, increased energy consciousness, the promotion of healthy ecology, increased sustainability in waste management, improved air quality and/or the education of employees in how to be more eco-friendly. GreenSeed Contract Packaging is the recipient of this year's Green Ole Award because it is recognized as a leader in environmental sustainability through its forward-thinking business model. As a national contract packager of dry foods, beverages, and supplements, GreenSeed uses flexible packaging to reduce waste and improve energy conservation operations for food manufacturers while also meeting consumer demands for convenience.

"We recognized a critical need to reduce packaging waste while still meeting consumer demands for convenient food products," stated David Gray, CEO of GreenSeed Contract Packaging. "Our flexible packaging solutions not only reduce waste for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) but also save energy during the packaging and transportation of food, generating fewer greenhouse gases," Gray continued. "By partnering with GreenSeed, leaders in the CPG industry do their part in making a positive impact on environmental sustainability, just by working with us to transitioning to flexible packaging. It's a triple win for consumers, companies, and the environment."

A mission-driven company, GreenSeed collaborates with like-minded partners to ensure long-term success for social, environmental, and economic sustainability. One such partner is the Climate Collaborative. The Climate Collaborative has brought together more than 600 manufacturers, retailers, brokers, distributors, and supplies to build existing climate solutions to scale and to find innovative, new ways to help reverse climate change. The Climate Collaborative is a project of OSC2 and SFTA catalyzing bold climate action among product companies. Since joining the collaborative, GreenSeed has partnered with OSC2 on the ideation and testing of compostable film used for packaging.

"I am so pleased that GreenSeed is located in our town. They are such a reputable business that positively impacts Batavia while also making constructive changes to improve our environment, stated Margaret Perreault, president and CEO of Batavia Chamber of Commerce. "I hope they continue to inspire other businesses to show concern for their environmental impact."

About GreenSeed

GreenSeed [www.greenseedcp.com] is a contract packaging company, delivering dependable, quality external packaging operations to large and mid-sized CPG companies who want to maximize growth by bringing premium foods to market safely, efficiently, and with less waste while meeting consumer demands. Family-office-owned, GreenSeed is an evergreen business centered around the long-term success of its people, clients, and business strategies. The company's professionally skilled workforce orchestrates an agile approach using certified processes and practices, data-driven technology, and forward-thinking R&D while focusing on responsible innovation and sustainability. Acting as an extension of its clients' brands, GreenSeed makes nourishing foods more affordable and accessible to all through social, environmental, and economic sustainability.

Media Contact: Karolyn Raphael

karolyn@wingermarketing.com

Related Images

greenseed-contract-packaging-wins.jpg

GreenSeed Contract Packaging Wins The Green Ole Award

Emma Cole, member of the Batavia Environmental Commission presents Green Ole Award to Hector Leon, Director of Operations, GreenSeed Contract Packaging. Photo credit: Katie O'Brien

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenseed-contract-packaging-wins-the-green-ole-award-from-the-batavia-environmental-commission-301299924.html

SOURCE GreenSeed Contract Packaging