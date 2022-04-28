Greenshades Software Announces Strategic Alliance with Lathem Time

Partnership extends Payroll, HR, and Workforce Management capabilities of both organizations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenshades Software, a leader in Payroll, HR, and Compliance Solutions for midsized companies, and Lathem Time, a leading provider of employee time and attendance management systems, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership. Through the agreement, the companies will integrate with each other's platforms, creating an advanced end-to-end labor management solution.

"At Greenshades, we're always looking for new ways to simplify, streamline, and automate Payroll and HR functions for our clients and the workers they support," said David Rosas, Co-Founder and CEO of Greenshades Software. "For organizations that need more granular control of pay rules and labor schedules or those that require a physical data capture device, Lathem offers an exceptional workforce management platform. We're proud to extend this solution to our 3,800+ clients."

Rosas stated the decision to formalize a strategic alliance was predicated on strong alignment between the two organization's cultures, a parallel approach to the market, and a shared focus on addressing the rapidly evolving needs of "deskless workers." A sentiment that is echoed by the leadership team at Lathem.

"The past couple of years have ushered in tremendous change for all businesses. The technology they use to keep employees safe, focused, and informed needed to evolve to keep pace," said Bill Lathem, President and CEO of Lathem Time. "From touchless clocks for frontline workers to more robust online solutions for remote workers, Lathem has been on the forefront of innovation. We know David and the Greenshades team are doing the same for Payroll and HR professionals, so we're thrilled for the opportunity this partnership creates for our clients."

Greenshades and Lathem solutions will be featured on each company's online marketplace and fully integrated via API for a seamless experience between the two platforms.

For more information, visit Greenshades at www.greenshades.com and Lathem at www.lathem.com.

About Greenshades Software

Since 2002, Greenshades has been singularly devoted to helping hardworking companies fulfill the promises they make to their employees. With intuitive technology and best-in-class customer support, Greenshades empowers Payroll and HR departments to give their teams everything they need to thrive. Delivering accurate payroll, proactive compliance, automated tax calculations, and robust employee engagement through one powerful platform supported by world-class customer care.

About Lathem Time

Founded in 1919, Lathem is the leading supplier of time and attendance products for businesses in North America. Over 1 million companies have relied on a Lathem solution to track their employees' time for payroll. Lathem offers innovative technology that is easy-to-use, reliable, and designed with over 100 years of industry expertise. From cloud-based software to mobile apps and biometric face recognition technology, every Lathem product is backed by an industry leading US-based customer service team that average an astounding 18 years of service. Many have tenures of more than 30 years. This commitment is evidenced in every product that carries the Lathem name. Family values, pride of craftsmanship and attention to detail are at the core of Lathem's culture.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenshades-software-announces-strategic-alliance-with-lathem-time-301535790.html

SOURCE Greenshades Software