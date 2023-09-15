15.09.2023 12:00:00

GreenTree to Report First Half 2023 Financial Results After U.S. Markets Close on September 18, 2023

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree" or the "Company"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023, after U.S. markets close on Monday, September 18, 2023. GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on September 18, 2023 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on September 19, 2023).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International                                        1-412-902-4272
Mainland China                                   4001-201-203
US                                                           1-888-346-8982
Hong Kong                                           800-905-945 or 852-3018-4992
Singapore                                             800-120-6157

Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live conference call until September 25, 2023.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in                            1-412-317-0088
U.S. Toll Free                                          1-877-344-7529
Canada Toll Free                                   855-669-9658
Passcode:                                               8450773

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.998.com.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of December 31, 2022, GreenTree had a total number of 4,059 hotels and 260 restaurants. In 2023, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree 12th among the 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2022 according to the China Hospitality Association. In 2023, GreenTree completed the acquisition of Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China.

GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale and up-scale segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com 

GreenTree

Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-158-2166-6251
E-mail: ir@998.comcfo@998.com 

Mr. Allen Wang
Phone: +86-181-0184-0639
E-mail: ir@998.com 

Christensen

In Shanghai
Mr. Jerry Xu
Phone: +86-138-1680-0706
E-mail: Jerry.xu@christensencomms.com

In Hong Kong
Ms. Karen Hui
Phone: +852-9266-4140
E-mail: Karen.hui@christensencomms.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: Linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greentree-to-report-first-half-2023-financial-results-after-us-markets-close-on-september-18-2023-301928997.html

SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

